Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $61

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IOVA] gained 2.64% on the last trading session, reaching $31.46 price per share at the time. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2020.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that the company plans to present at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2020 (Virtual) on August 11, 2020 at 2:30pm ET.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Iovance website at http://ir.iovance.com.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. represents 133.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.71 billion with the latest information. IOVA stock price has been found in the range of $29.5002 to $32.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, IOVA reached a trading volume of 1265755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $47.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $35, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on IOVA stock. On February 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IOVA shares from 32 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 1.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16.

Trading performance analysis for IOVA stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.61. With this latest performance, IOVA shares gained by 7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.61, while it was recorded at 32.08 for the last single week of trading, and 29.18 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IOVA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]

There are presently around $4,441 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,228,470, which is approximately 9.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 11,809,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.53 million in IOVA stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $325.96 million in IOVA stock with ownership of nearly 14.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

165 institutional holders increased their position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:IOVA] by around 31,331,979 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 12,554,368 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 97,278,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,165,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOVA stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,775,603 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,572,167 shares during the same period.