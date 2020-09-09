Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] Is Currently 1.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [NYSE: HGV] gained 1.63% or 0.37 points to close at $23.11 with a heavy trading volume of 1011730 shares. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Hilton Grand Vacations appoints Carlos Hernandez as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces the appointment of Carlos Hernandez as senior vice president and chief accounting officer. Hernandez will oversee SEC reporting, global accounting operations and related internal controls and technical accounting matters. He has more than 25 years of global finance and accounting experience working with both public and private multinational organizations operating across various industries including hospitality.

“Carlos will lead our accounting teams to provide timely and accurate information while reducing financial reporting risk and creating process efficiencies,” said Dan Mathewes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “In addition, Carlos will focus on regulatory compliance and practices and collaborate closely with me to develop sound financial strategies. He brings an ideal combination of skillsets from the public and private sectors, and I’m confident he’ll be an outstanding addition to our finance leadership team.”.

It opened the trading session at $23.11, the shares rose to $23.405 and dropped to $22.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HGV points out that the company has recorded 7.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -179.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, HGV reached to a volume of 1011730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HGV shares is $25.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HGV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Janney analysts kept a Neutral rating on HGV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for HGV in the course of the last twelve months was 14.10.

Trading performance analysis for HGV stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, HGV shares gained by 5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.14, while it was recorded at 22.70 for the last single week of trading, and 24.48 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.14 and a Gross Margin at +28.67. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.75.

Return on Total Capital for HGV is now 15.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 289.65. Additionally, HGV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] managed to generate an average of $23,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HGV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. go to 14.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]

There are presently around $1,935 million, or 95.26% of HGV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HGV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,916,183, which is approximately 1.261% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,910,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.82 million in HGV stocks shares; and ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP, currently with $163.33 million in HGV stock with ownership of nearly -7.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [NYSE:HGV] by around 12,824,060 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 11,104,378 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 59,801,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,729,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HGV stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,041,786 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,052,199 shares during the same period.