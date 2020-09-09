Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] Revenue clocked in at $125.80 million, down -36.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] surged by $1.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.31 during the day while it closed the day at $14.86. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Heron Therapeutics Announces Successful Outcome of FDA Type A Meeting to Discuss HTX-011 for the Management of Postoperative Pain.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced a successful Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in which alignment was reached on the plans for the Company to resubmit the New Drug Application (NDA) for HTX-011 for the management of postoperative pain in the fourth quarter of this year.

HTX-011 is a dual-acting, fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam. It is the first and only extended–release local anesthetic to demonstrate in Phase 3 studies significantly reduced pain and opioid use through 72 hours compared to bupivacaine solution, the current standard–of–care local anesthetic for postoperative pain control.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 3.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HRTX stock has declined by -25.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.91% and lost -36.74% year-on date.

The market cap for HRTX stock reached $1.35 billion, with 90.75 million shares outstanding and 90.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, HRTX reached a trading volume of 1991164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

HRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.69, while it was recorded at 14.04 for the last single week of trading, and 18.19 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -144.34 and a Gross Margin at +57.79. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -140.27.

Return on Total Capital for HRTX is now -52.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.90. Additionally, HRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] managed to generate an average of -$886,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,321 million, or 99.00% of HRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 12,565,308, which is approximately -1.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,029,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.36 million in HRTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $93.91 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 11.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 9,143,212 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 12,772,012 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 66,982,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,897,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,137,726 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,286,152 shares during the same period.