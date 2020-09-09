Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] moved down -0.19: Why It’s Important

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [NASDAQ: HCAC] price plunged by -0.19 percent to reach at -$0.02.

A sum of 1352570 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 844.34K shares. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares reached a high of $10.88 and dropped to a low of $10.46 until finishing in the latest session at $10.78.

Guru’s Opinion on Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

HCAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, HCAC shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.94, while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for HCAC is now -2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] managed to generate an average of $386,667 per employee.Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] Insider Position Details

26 institutional holders increased their position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [NASDAQ:HCAC] by around 4,318,108 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,898,975 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,565,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,782,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCAC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,217,174 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 674,729 shares during the same period.