Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Is Currently 0.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] jumped around 0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.52 at the close of the session, up 0.71%. The company report on September 8, 2020 that HanesBrands Reports Inducement Equity Awards for New Chief Human Resource Officer Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a leading global marketer of branded everyday basic apparel, today announced the granting of equity awards to Kristin L. Oliver who has joined the company as chief human resources officer. The company agreed to grant equity awards to induce Oliver to commence employment today, Sept. 8, 2020, the grant date.

These equity awards are being made in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the New York Stock Exchange’s Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. The HanesBrands Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the inducement awards on Aug. 31, 2020, and the company is announcing the grant of the equity awards in this news release to comply with Rule 303A.08.

Hanesbrands Inc. stock is now 4.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBI Stock saw the intraday high of $15.69 and lowest of $15.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.75, which means current price is +122.99% above from all time high which was touched on 08/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 4166467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $15.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8.50 to $14, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on HBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has HBI stock performed recently?

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.23, while it was recorded at 15.58 for the last single week of trading, and 12.53 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.74 and a Gross Margin at +39.91. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.62.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 18.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 315.09. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 292.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of $9,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hanesbrands Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 0.70%.

Insider trade positions for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $5,090 million, or 99.10% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,063,680, which is approximately -8.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,806,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $416.03 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $312.25 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly -3.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 30,589,539 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 50,130,724 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 247,264,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,985,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,175,551 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 11,287,048 shares during the same period.