Goldman Resumed Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Evergy Inc. [NYSE: EVRG] jumped around 0.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $52.11 at the close of the session, up 0.46%. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Evergy Announces Chief Executive Officer Terry Bassham to Retire.

Board Forms Search Committee to Review Internal and External Succession Candidates.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) today announced that Terry Bassham has informed the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of his decision to retire as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Evergy. To ensure a smooth transition, Bassham will continue to serve as Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evergy until his successor is appointed.

Evergy Inc. stock is now -19.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVRG Stock saw the intraday high of $52.29 and lowest of $50.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.57, which means current price is +24.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, EVRG reached a trading volume of 1422403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evergy Inc. [EVRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $65.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Evergy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has EVRG stock performed recently?

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, EVRG shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.81 for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.57, while it was recorded at 52.47 for the last single week of trading, and 61.40 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evergy Inc. [EVRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.04 and a Gross Margin at +30.14. Evergy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.01.

Return on Total Capital for EVRG is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.83. Additionally, EVRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] managed to generate an average of $145,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Evergy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evergy Inc. posted 1.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.57/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc. go to 6.80%.

Insider trade positions for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

There are presently around $9,669 million, or 85.50% of EVRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,083,619, which is approximately -9.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,315,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $902.32 million in EVRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $623.49 million in EVRG stock with ownership of nearly -2.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evergy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG] by around 27,938,898 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 28,972,251 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 128,643,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,554,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRG stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,276,985 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,079,927 shares during the same period.