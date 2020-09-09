For TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX], JP Morgan sees a rise to $38. What next?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] price surged by 0.63 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on August 13, 2020 that TG Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Umbralisib as a Treatment for Patients with Previously Treated Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for umbralisib, the Company’s investigational once-daily, oral, dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, as a treatment for patients with previously treated marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one prior anti-CD20 based regimen and follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies. The MZL indication, under Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), has been accepted for Priority Review and has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of February 15, 2021. The FL indication has been accepted for standard review with a PDUFA goal date of June 15, 2021. The FDA also notified the Company that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss this application.

Michael S. Weiss, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TG Therapeutics stated, “We are extremely pleased with the FDA’s acceptance of our first NDA submission and look forward to working with the FDA during the review process. This is a significant achievement in our path towards accomplishing our goal of developing novel treatments for patients with B-cell diseases.” Mr. Weiss continued, “If approved, we believe umbralisib could become an important treatment option for patients with previously treated MZL and FL. We look forward to presenting the data from the UNITY-NHL trial that supported this NDA submission by year end.”.

A sum of 1577330 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.66M shares. TG Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $24.84 and dropped to a low of $22.82 until finishing in the latest session at $23.96.

The one-year TGTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.02. The average equity rating for TGTX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $39.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $32 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TGTX stock. On January 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TGTX shares from 20 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16243.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

TGTX Stock Performance Analysis:

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 14.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 272.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.11, while it was recorded at 25.27 for the last single week of trading, and 15.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TG Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -112009.87. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113730.92.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -328.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -339.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -551.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.16. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,290,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

TGTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -102.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGTX.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,011 million, or 70.10% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 12,788,457, which is approximately 23.115% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,653,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.17 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $169.74 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 16.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 24,522,346 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,482,005 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 53,917,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,921,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,816,551 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,321 shares during the same period.