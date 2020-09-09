For Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL], The Benchmark Company sees a rise to $4. What next?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.70% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -29.13%. The company report on September 4, 2020 that Seelos Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors, providing for the purchase and sale of 8,865,000 shares of common stock at a price of $0.79 per share in a registered direct offering, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $7.0 million, before deducting the placement agents’ fees and estimated offering expenses. The Company also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to 6,648,750 shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.84 per share of common stock, will be exercisable six months from the date of issuance and will expire five years following the initial date of exercise.

The registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are expected to close on or about September 9, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, SEEL stock dropped by -48.80%. The average equity rating for SEEL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.06 million, with 44.16 million shares outstanding and 37.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, SEEL stock reached a trading volume of 1762381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

SEEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.13. With this latest performance, SEEL shares dropped by -41.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.62 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0147, while it was recorded at 0.7702 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9719 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7399.20. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13668.00.

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -2,163.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,996.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,996.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -690.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$8,542,500 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

SEEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEEL.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.90% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. with ownership of 1,356,435, which is approximately -34.444% of the company’s market cap and around 16.24% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 979,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in SEEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.36 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly 29.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 687,335 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,445,650 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,291,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,424,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 477,329 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 596,004 shares during the same period.