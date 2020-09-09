eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] is 250.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $41.36 during the day while it closed the day at $39.71. The company report on September 1, 2020 that VirBELA Announces Craig Kaplan as Chief Customer Officer.

Immersive, 3D platform expands leadership team as company sees exponential growth.

VirBELA, an immersive technology platform that is redefining the future of business, events and education, today announced the promotion of Craig Kaplan to Chief Customer Officer. In this expanded role, Kaplan will lead sales, marketing and customer operations, overseeing the entire customer journey from branding and messaging, to sales and customer onboarding, to account management and customer success.

eXp World Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -10.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPI stock has inclined by 233.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 350.74% and gained 250.49% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPI stock reached $2.75 billion, with 67.76 million shares outstanding and 29.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 874.68K shares, EXPI reached a trading volume of 1037055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPI shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 3.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

EXPI stock trade performance evaluation

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.72. With this latest performance, EXPI shares gained by 36.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 350.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 386.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.09, while it was recorded at 41.54 for the last single week of trading, and 14.51 for the last 200 days.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.90 and a Gross Margin at +8.58. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for EXPI is now -19.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.14. Additionally, EXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] managed to generate an average of -$15,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 12.87.eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $417 million, or 15.60% of EXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,618,064, which is approximately 13.793% of the company’s market cap and around 57.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,774,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.45 million in EXPI stocks shares; and PHOENICIAN CAPITAL LLC, currently with $29.8 million in EXPI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eXp World Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPI] by around 2,431,633 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 210,926 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,860,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,503,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,007,153 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 107,661 shares during the same period.