Thursday, September 10, 2020
type here...
Market

DA Davidson Upgrade Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Finance

National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] Revenue clocked in at $7.79 billion, down -51.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
National Oilwell Varco Inc. surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.25 during the day...
Read more
Finance

why AT&T Inc. [T] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.40

Misty Lee - 0
AT&T Inc. traded at a high on 09/08/20, posting a 0.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.51. The company...
Read more
Market

Market cap of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] reaches 20.59M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
AIkido Pharma Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

Susquehanna Downgrade Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Boyd Gaming Corporation surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $28.14 during the day while...
Read more

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ: IEA] closed the trading session at $6.05 on 09/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.90, while the highest price level was $6.80. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Quarter Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 87.89 percent and weekly performance of 13.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 138.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 81.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 175.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 326.23K shares, IEA reached to a volume of 1149807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IEA shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for IEA in the course of the last twelve months was 1.83.

IEA stock trade performance evaluation

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.72. With this latest performance, IEA shares gained by 81.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.12 for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 5.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.52 and a Gross Margin at +10.76. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.43.

Return on Total Capital for IEA is now 11.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Additionally, IEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 126.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] managed to generate an average of $1,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -48.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. go to 8.00%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 19.10% of IEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IEA stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 875,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 346,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 million in IEA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.87 million in IEA stock with ownership of nearly 32.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ:IEA] by around 210,931 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 91,155 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,521,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,823,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IEA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,038 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 54,578 shares during the same period.

Previous articleJMP Securities slashes price target on Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] – find out why.
Next articleAlaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] Stock trading around $41.60 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

Market Analysts see American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gaining to $86. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Electric Power Company Inc. loss -0.09% or -0.07 points to close at $78.98 with a heavy trading volume of 1818724 shares. It...
Read more
Market

why HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.50

Misty Lee - 0
HD Supply Holdings Inc. loss -0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $39.29 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Read more
Market

BTIG Research lifts Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation gained 0.13% or 0.03 points to close at $22.89 with a heavy trading volume of 1523502 shares. The company...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Market Analysts see American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gaining to $86. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Electric Power Company Inc. loss -0.09% or -0.07 points to close at $78.98 with a heavy trading volume of 1818724 shares. It...
Read more
Industry

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Revenue clocked in at $167.20 million, up 229.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Digital Turbine Inc. closed the trading session at $23.48 on 09/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.70,...
Read more
Finance

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Is Currently -0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Exact Sciences Corporation slipped around -0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $74.65 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. The...
Read more
Companies

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] moved down -0.05: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
PulteGroup Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Market

why HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.50

Misty Lee - 0
HD Supply Holdings Inc. loss -0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $39.29 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Market Analysts see American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gaining to $86. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Electric Power Company Inc. loss -0.09% or -0.07 points to close at $78.98 with a heavy trading volume of 1818724 shares. It...
Read more
Industry

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Revenue clocked in at $167.20 million, up 229.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Digital Turbine Inc. closed the trading session at $23.48 on 09/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.70,...
Read more

Popular Category