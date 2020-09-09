Craig Hallum slashes price target on Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] – find out why.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SLNO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.21%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Soleno Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today provided a corporate update, and reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Corporate Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, SLNO stock rose by 22.02%. The average equity rating for SLNO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $160.78 million, with 79.59 million shares outstanding and 47.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, SLNO stock reached a trading volume of 1616122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SLNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68.

SLNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, SLNO shares gained by 14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Soleno Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SLNO is now -101.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.04. Additionally, SLNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] managed to generate an average of -$1,230,960 per employee.Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

SLNO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 118.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89 million, or 57.00% of SLNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLNO stocks are: ABINGWORTH LLP with ownership of 10,302,602, which is approximately 47.829% of the company’s market cap and around 13.82% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,426,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.22 million in SLNO stocks shares; and ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $7.52 million in SLNO stock with ownership of nearly -5.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SLNO] by around 25,536,561 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,961,687 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 14,839,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,337,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLNO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,999,897 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,587,132 shares during the same period.