CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Revenue clocked in at $8.81 billion, down -26.92% YTD: What’s Next?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.37 at the close of the session, up 0.10%. The company report on August 25, 2020 that CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in connectivity solutions for communications networks, plans to participate in the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Virtual Summit on September 1, 2020 and Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference on September 9, 2020.

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Virtual SummitSeptember 1, 2020CommScope Chief Financial Officer Alex Pease and the Investor Relations team will conduct individual meetings with attendees.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock is now -26.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COMM Stock saw the intraday high of $10.61 and lowest of $10.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.79, which means current price is +88.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 2915178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $13.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has COMM stock performed recently?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 10.54 for the last single week of trading, and 10.86 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.80 and a Gross Margin at +21.70. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.14.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 1.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 547.54. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,191.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$30,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to -0.25%.

Insider trade positions for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $1,954 million, or 96.70% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 21,376,391, which is approximately 29.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,195,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.69 million in COMM stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $164.77 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly -3.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 32,024,017 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 46,542,191 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 109,845,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,411,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,676,667 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 22,026,039 shares during the same period.