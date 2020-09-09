Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] Stock trading around $3.09 per share: What’s Next?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] price surged by 0.32 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 26, 2020 that KYE Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Challenge Health Canada’s Decision to Overlook Firdapse® Data Exclusivity.

Notice of Application for Judicial Review Filed Today in the Federal Court of Canada.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Catalyst) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, and KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“KYE”), a private company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and focused on bringing medicines that fulfill clinically significant unmet needs to the Canadian market, today announced the filing of a proceeding in Canadian Federal Court challenging Health Canada’s issuance of a Notice of Compliance (NOC) on August 10, 2020 for Medunik’s New Drug Submission (NDS) for the drug Ruzurgi® (amifampridine) for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome despite the fact that Catalyst’s Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate) was issued an NOC on July 31, 2020 and was granted data protection as an “innovative drug” as it was the first amifampridine product to be approved in Canada.

A sum of 1446952 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.00M shares. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $3.21 and dropped to a low of $3.02 until finishing in the latest session at $3.09.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On April 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CPRX shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

CPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.79. With this latest performance, CPRX shares dropped by -23.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.16 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.11 and a Gross Margin at +85.57. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.16.

Return on Total Capital for CPRX is now 45.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, CPRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] managed to generate an average of $419,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

CPRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRX.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $201 million, or 63.70% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,636,353, which is approximately -9.795% of the company’s market cap and around 6.89% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,676,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.63 million in CPRX stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $19.16 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly 14.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 8,988,102 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 10,958,278 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 45,034,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,981,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,038,309 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,485,144 shares during the same period.