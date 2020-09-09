Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO] Revenue clocked in at $11.30 million, up 55.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Albireo Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ALBO] gained 44.76% or 12.25 points to close at $39.62 with a heavy trading volume of 6882654 shares. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Albireo Announces Proposed Public Offering of 3,000,000 Shares of Common Stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, announced today that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, Albireo intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Albireo. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Cowen and William Blair are acting as the joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $45.55, the shares rose to $49.00 and dropped to $37.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALBO points out that the company has recorded 105.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -251.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 150.03K shares, ALBO reached to a volume of 6882654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Albireo Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Albireo Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albireo Pharma Inc. is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.24.

Trading performance analysis for ALBO stock

Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.42. With this latest performance, ALBO shares gained by 59.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.46 for Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.54, while it was recorded at 29.92 for the last single week of trading, and 23.63 for the last 200 days.

Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -634.21. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -650.86.

Return on Total Capital for ALBO is now -37.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.29. Additionally, ALBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO] managed to generate an average of -$1,140,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Albireo Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Albireo Pharma Inc. posted -1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALBO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Albireo Pharma Inc. [ALBO]

There are presently around $407 million, or 76.30% of ALBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALBO stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,960,139, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 1,913,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.8 million in ALBO stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $37.92 million in ALBO stock with ownership of nearly -1.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albireo Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Albireo Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ALBO] by around 647,524 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 817,068 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 8,820,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,285,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALBO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 225,280 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 39,930 shares during the same period.