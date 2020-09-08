WidePoint Corporation [WYY] Stock trading around $0.58 per share: What’s Next?

WidePoint Corporation [AMEX: WYY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.01%. The company report on September 3, 2020 that WidePoint to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2020.

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

WidePoint’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

Over the last 12 months, WYY stock rose by 69.34%. The one-year WidePoint Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.0. The average equity rating for WYY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.80 million, with 83.92 million shares outstanding and 76.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, WYY stock reached a trading volume of 2887124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WidePoint Corporation [WYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYY shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for WidePoint Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WidePoint Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for WYY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WYY Stock Performance Analysis:

WidePoint Corporation [WYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.01. With this latest performance, WYY shares dropped by -29.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for WidePoint Corporation [WYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6737, while it was recorded at 0.5365 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5119 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WidePoint Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WidePoint Corporation [WYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.87 and a Gross Margin at +16.11. WidePoint Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.22.

Return on Total Capital for WYY is now 3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WidePoint Corporation [WYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.37. Additionally, WYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WidePoint Corporation [WYY] managed to generate an average of $909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.WidePoint Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

WYY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WidePoint Corporation posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WidePoint Corporation go to 20.00%.

WidePoint Corporation [WYY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 20.50% of WYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYY stocks are: NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 6,785,530, which is approximately -46.881% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,418,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 million in WYY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.66 million in WYY stock with ownership of nearly 52.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in WidePoint Corporation [AMEX:WYY] by around 5,110,406 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 6,056,410 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,414,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,581,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,169,740 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,944 shares during the same period.