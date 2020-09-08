why Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.80

Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PFG] jumped around 0.9 points on Friday, while shares priced at $43.42 at the close of the session, up 2.12%. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Simply Retirement by Principal® Offers New 401(k) Solution for Start-up Retirement Plans.

Despite recent market volatility, 85% of small businesses with one to 100 employees say they’re stable or growing1, according to new research from Principal Financial Group®. Today, Principal® announced a new digital offering to help small business clients and their financial professionals build retirement benefits programs that can attract and retain top talent and support continued growth. With more than 5 million businesses without retirement plans2, Simply Retirement by Principal®, is designed to make 401(k) plans more accessible to businesses with fewer than 100 employees.

“Millions of small businesses do not offer a savings plan to their employees today, though our research shows the workplace is among the best places to make a positive impact on long-term savings habits,” said Jerry Patterson, senior vice president of retirement and income solutions at Principal. “The world has changed, but the importance of having a short- and long-term savings plan has not.”.

Principal Financial Group Inc. stock is now -21.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFG Stock saw the intraday high of $43.86 and lowest of $42.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.28, which means current price is +86.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, PFG reached a trading volume of 1347725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFG shares is $47.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Principal Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Principal Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Principal Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.82.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, PFG shares gained by 1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.21 for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.32, while it was recorded at 42.85 for the last single week of trading, and 43.98 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.44. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.59.

Return on Total Capital for PFG is now 9.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.40. Additionally, PFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] managed to generate an average of $79,211 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Principal Financial Group Inc. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Principal Financial Group Inc. go to 6.09%.

There are presently around $8,485 million, or 72.30% of PFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,572,556, which is approximately -4.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,020,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $999.54 million in PFG stocks shares; and NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO, currently with $787.51 million in PFG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Principal Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PFG] by around 13,446,160 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 12,260,944 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 169,709,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,416,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFG stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,545,154 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,675,540 shares during the same period.