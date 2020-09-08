The Toro Company [TTC] Stock trading around $80.31 per share: What’s Next?

The Toro Company [NYSE: TTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.06%.

Over the last 12 months, TTC stock rose by 8.91%. The one-year The Toro Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.65. The average equity rating for TTC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.21 billion, with 107.71 million shares outstanding and 106.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 543.87K shares, TTC stock reached a trading volume of 1231670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Toro Company [TTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTC shares is $82.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for The Toro Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2019, representing the official price target for The Toro Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on TTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toro Company is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTC in the course of the last twelve months was 41.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TTC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Toro Company [TTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, TTC shares gained by 12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.86 for The Toro Company [TTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.55, while it was recorded at 77.61 for the last single week of trading, and 72.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Toro Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toro Company [TTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. The Toro Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.76.

Return on Total Capital for TTC is now 25.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toro Company [TTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.53. Additionally, TTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Toro Company [TTC] managed to generate an average of $29,369 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.The Toro Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Toro Company posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toro Company go to 19.50%.

The Toro Company [TTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,274 million, or 84.30% of TTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,662,084, which is approximately 13.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,630,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $853.75 million in TTC stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $488.61 million in TTC stock with ownership of nearly 3.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toro Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in The Toro Company [NYSE:TTC] by around 8,965,268 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 8,033,774 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 73,570,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,569,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTC stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 986,679 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 780,441 shares during the same period.