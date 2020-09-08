The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 billion, down -57.10% YTD: What’s Next?

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [NASDAQ: CHEF] price surged by 5.89 percent to reach at $0.91. The company report on July 29, 2020 that The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Available liquidity of approximately $241.8 million.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company” or “Chefs’”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 26, 2020.

A sum of 1099581 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares reached a high of $16.46 and dropped to a low of $15.595 until finishing in the latest session at $16.35.

The one-year CHEF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.17. The average equity rating for CHEF stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHEF shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stock. On April 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CHEF shares from 44 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHEF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

CHEF Stock Performance Analysis:

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, CHEF shares gained by 25.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.16 for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.66, while it was recorded at 15.57 for the last single week of trading, and 21.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +25.53. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.52.

Return on Total Capital for CHEF is now 7.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.24. Additionally, CHEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] managed to generate an average of $9,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

CHEF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. go to 21.20%.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $480 million, or 78.70% of CHEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHEF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,366,626, which is approximately 14.29% of the company’s market cap and around 13.60% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,881,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.46 million in CHEF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.36 million in CHEF stock with ownership of nearly 18.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [NASDAQ:CHEF] by around 8,577,535 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,406,462 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 18,354,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,338,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHEF stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,710,424 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 384,077 shares during the same period.