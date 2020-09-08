Stifel lifts Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE: PH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.51%. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 88 cents per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of August 28, 2020. The dividend is payable September 11, 2020.

This is the company’s 281st consecutive quarterly dividend. Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

Over the last 12 months, PH stock rose by 19.49%. The one-year Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.86. The average equity rating for PH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.52 billion, with 128.52 million shares outstanding and 127.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PH stock reached a trading volume of 1399115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PH shares is $222.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price from $163 to $229. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is set at 5.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PH Stock Performance Analysis:

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, PH shares gained by 7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.90, while it was recorded at 209.14 for the last single week of trading, and 180.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Parker-Hannifin Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.51 and a Gross Margin at +25.44. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation posted 2.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation go to 7.49%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,325 million, or 81.50% of PH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,701,349, which is approximately -1.78% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,632,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in PH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in PH stock with ownership of nearly 3.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Parker-Hannifin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE:PH] by around 11,031,867 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 11,704,480 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 80,134,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,871,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PH stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,822,056 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 630,032 shares during the same period.