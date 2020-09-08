Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Is Currently 4.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] gained 4.31% or 0.55 points to close at $13.32 with a heavy trading volume of 1222691 shares.

It opened the trading session at $12.97, the shares rose to $13.37 and dropped to $12.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEB points out that the company has recorded -11.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -147.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, PEB reached to a volume of 1222691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $14.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PEB stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PEB shares from 25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

Trading performance analysis for PEB stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, PEB shares gained by 20.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.78, while it was recorded at 12.86 for the last single week of trading, and 16.64 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.11.

Return on Total Capital for PEB is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.64. Additionally, PEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] managed to generate an average of $1,985,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

There are presently around $1,849 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,595,867, which is approximately -0.602% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,967,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.65 million in PEB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $87.68 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly -6.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 26,822,566 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 35,244,858 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 76,770,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,838,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,252,408 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 16,466,922 shares during the same period.