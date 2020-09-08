OpGen Inc. [OPGN] moved up 3.26: Why It’s Important

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] traded at a high on 09/04/20, posting a 3.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.22. The company report on September 2, 2020 that Key Publication of Clinical Study Demonstrates Unyvero Lower Respiratory Tract (LRT) Panel is Likely to Alter Antibiotic Management of Significant Numbers of Patients Presenting with Suspected Pneumonia.

OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today the release of a new peer-reviewed publication that demonstrates the clinical utility of the Unyvero LRT panel and its potential impact on antibiotic use in hospitalized patients with suspected pneumonia compared to treatment directed based on microbiological culture results.

The study was led by investigators at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Illinois and Beaumont Health in Michigan, who performed retrospective chart reviews on patients that had been enrolled at their respective institutions for the Unyvero LRT panel U.S. FDA clinical trial. The study was published in the Journal of Diagnostic Microbiology & Infectious Disease and found that the Unyvero LRT panel demonstrates consistently very high negative predictive value of 97.9%, allowing the potential for a significant number of de-escalations with a high degree of clinical confidence when MRSA or Pseudomonas aeruginosa are not reported by the LRT panel. .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1420645 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OpGen Inc. stands at 5.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.95%.

The market cap for OPGN stock reached $42.40 million, with 19.71 million shares outstanding and 19.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, OPGN reached a trading volume of 1420645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OpGen Inc. [OPGN]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OpGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $1 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for OpGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OPGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OpGen Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has OPGN stock performed recently?

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, OPGN shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OpGen Inc. [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -313.59 and a Gross Margin at +53.36. OpGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -355.75.

Return on Total Capital for OPGN is now -173.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -251.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -327.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.60. Additionally, OPGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] managed to generate an average of -$311,161 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.OpGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OpGen Inc. posted -3.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPGN.

Insider trade positions for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.50% of OPGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 147,343, which is approximately 180.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 56,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in OPGN stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $85000.0 in OPGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OpGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN] by around 358,124 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 229,856 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 148,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPGN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 223,234 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 220,313 shares during the same period.