Natera Inc. [NTRA] gain 92.13% so far this year. What now?

Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] surged by $0.66 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $65.52 during the day while it closed the day at $64.73. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Natera Receives Final Medicare Coverage for its Signatera™ MRD Test in Stage II-III Colorectal Cancer.

Creates patient access to first-of-its-kind, personalized ctDNA test to inform adjuvant treatment decisions and detect recurrence earlier than standard diagnostic tools.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that the CMS Molecular Diagnostics Program (MOLDX) has finalized a local coverage determination (LCD) to provide Medicare benefits for serial use of the Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test in patients with stage II or III colorectal cancer (CRC). The final LCD is posted here and the billing and coding article here on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website.

Natera Inc. stock has also gained 0.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTRA stock has inclined by 57.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 94.56% and gained 92.13% year-on date.

The market cap for NTRA stock reached $5.12 billion, with 79.07 million shares outstanding and 75.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 724.54K shares, NTRA reached a trading volume of 1125885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Natera Inc. [NTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $66.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Natera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $32 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Natera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on NTRA stock. On July 05, 2018, analysts increased their price target for NTRA shares from 18 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.22.

NTRA stock trade performance evaluation

Natera Inc. [NTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, NTRA shares gained by 17.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.89 for Natera Inc. [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.85, while it was recorded at 64.19 for the last single week of trading, and 40.82 for the last 200 days.

Natera Inc. [NTRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natera Inc. [NTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +41.96. Natera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.29.

Return on Total Capital for NTRA is now -43.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Natera Inc. [NTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.91. Additionally, NTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Natera Inc. [NTRA] managed to generate an average of -$120,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Natera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Natera Inc. [NTRA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Natera Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTRA.

Natera Inc. [NTRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,094 million, or 98.90% of NTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,935,167, which is approximately 2.749% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,201,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.68 million in NTRA stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $233.4 million in NTRA stock with ownership of nearly -45.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Natera Inc. [NASDAQ:NTRA] by around 9,254,264 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 9,348,234 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 60,101,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,703,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,220,903 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 617,111 shares during the same period.