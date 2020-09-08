Market cap of Zovio Inc [ZVO] reaches 134.29M – now what?

Zovio Inc [NASDAQ: ZVO] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.71 during the day while it closed the day at $4.52.

Zovio Inc stock has also loss -0.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZVO stock has inclined by 51.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 211.72% and gained 119.42% year-on date.

The market cap for ZVO stock reached $134.29 million, with 32.14 million shares outstanding and 29.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 732.69K shares, ZVO reached a trading volume of 1550749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zovio Inc [ZVO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zovio Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

ZVO stock trade performance evaluation

Zovio Inc [ZVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, ZVO shares dropped by -28.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 211.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for Zovio Inc [ZVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Zovio Inc [ZVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zovio Inc [ZVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.83 and a Gross Margin at +53.69. Zovio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.12.

Return on Total Capital for ZVO is now -21.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zovio Inc [ZVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.61. Additionally, ZVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zovio Inc [ZVO] managed to generate an average of -$12,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Zovio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zovio Inc [ZVO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zovio Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zovio Inc go to 15.00%.

Zovio Inc [ZVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $82 million, or 63.70% of ZVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZVO stocks are: HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC with ownership of 2,839,900, which is approximately 0.963% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,653,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.99 million in ZVO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $9.08 million in ZVO stock with ownership of nearly -0.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zovio Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Zovio Inc [NASDAQ:ZVO] by around 384,466 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,382,273 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,275,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,041,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZVO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 109,551 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 184,628 shares during the same period.