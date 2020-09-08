Market Analysts see Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS] falling to $6. Time to buy?

Tilly’s Inc. [NYSE: TLYS] traded at a high on 09/04/20, posting a 5.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.32. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Tilly’s, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Operating Results, Provides Third Quarter Business Update.

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2020 ended August 1, 2020.

“I am very proud of our team’s efforts managing through the unanticipated challenges we faced during the quarter,” commented Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our second quarter results were much better than we anticipated considering that the quarter started with all stores closed. The third quarter has been significantly impacted by the delay in back-to-school dates thus far, but we continue to carefully manage our inventory levels and expenses to protect our long-term health to the best of our ability in this largely unpredictable environment.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1014839 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tilly’s Inc. stands at 6.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.84%.

The market cap for TLYS stock reached $206.13 million, with 29.68 million shares outstanding and 21.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 333.33K shares, TLYS reached a trading volume of 1014839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLYS shares is $8.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Tilly’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $13.50 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Tilly’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $14, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on TLYS stock. On November 29, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for TLYS shares from 20 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilly’s Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95.

How has TLYS stock performed recently?

Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.93. With this latest performance, TLYS shares gained by 23.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.35 for Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.01, while it was recorded at 6.73 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.59 and a Gross Margin at +30.15. Tilly’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.65.

Return on Total Capital for TLYS is now 9.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.16. Additionally, TLYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS] managed to generate an average of $3,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Tilly’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tilly’s Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilly’s Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tilly’s Inc. [TLYS]

There are presently around $142 million, or 90.10% of TLYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLYS stocks are: PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY with ownership of 2,031,000, which is approximately 1.045% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,978,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.48 million in TLYS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.38 million in TLYS stock with ownership of nearly 9.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilly’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Tilly’s Inc. [NYSE:TLYS] by around 2,719,222 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 3,582,327 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,086,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,387,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLYS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,982,669 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 973,023 shares during the same period.