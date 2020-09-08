Market Analysts see Flowserve Corporation [FLS] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] traded at a high on 09/04/20, posting a 1.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.42. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Tamara Morytko as President of Pumps Division.

Flowserve Corporation, (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today that Tamara Morytko will join the company as president of the Flowserve Pumps Division, beginning Monday, September 14.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1000150 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Flowserve Corporation stands at 3.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.15%.

The market cap for FLS stock reached $3.76 billion, with 130.17 million shares outstanding and 129.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, FLS reached a trading volume of 1000150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flowserve Corporation [FLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLS shares is $29.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Flowserve Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Flowserve Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $25, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on FLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowserve Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has FLS stock performed recently?

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, FLS shares gained by 2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.53, while it was recorded at 29.60 for the last single week of trading, and 34.69 for the last 200 days.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowserve Corporation [FLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.94 and a Gross Margin at +33.27. Flowserve Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for FLS is now 13.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.41. Additionally, FLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] managed to generate an average of $14,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Flowserve Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flowserve Corporation posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowserve Corporation go to 2.45%.

Insider trade positions for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]

There are presently around $3,641 million, or 97.20% of FLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLS stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 19,892,355, which is approximately -4.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 14,506,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.79 million in FLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $424.51 million in FLS stock with ownership of nearly -0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowserve Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS] by around 10,726,932 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 13,030,431 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 99,993,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,750,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLS stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,125,699 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,031,185 shares during the same period.