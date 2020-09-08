Market Analysts see Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [NYSE: BNED] price surged by 8.41 percent to reach at $0.19.

A sum of 1374515 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 839.39K shares. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares reached a high of $2.70 and dropped to a low of $2.28 until finishing in the latest session at $2.45.

The one-year BNED stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.62. The average equity rating for BNED stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNED shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNED stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Sidoti analysts kept a Neutral rating on BNED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

BNED Stock Performance Analysis:

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, BNED shares gained by 12.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.28 for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barnes & Noble Education Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.28 and a Gross Margin at +20.57. Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.39.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BNED Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. go to 20.00%.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56 million, or 61.40% of BNED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,906,241, which is approximately -38.144% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,481,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.53 million in BNED stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.41 million in BNED stock with ownership of nearly -5.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [NYSE:BNED] by around 2,635,208 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 8,814,646 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 11,495,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,944,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNED stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,938,536 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,899,281 shares during the same period.