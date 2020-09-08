JP Morgan Downgrade Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] price surged by 1.17 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-Up of Expansion of San Mateo’s Black River Processing Plant in Eddy County, New Mexico.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) and its midstream affiliate, San Mateo Midstream (“San Mateo”), today announced the completion and successful start-up of the expansion of San Mateo’s Black River cryogenic natural gas processing plant (the “Black River Processing Plant”) in Eddy County, New Mexico. The expansion of the Black River Processing Plant adds an incremental designed inlet capacity of 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to the previously existing designed inlet capacity of 260 million cubic feet of natural gas per day for a total designed inlet capacity of 460 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The expanded Black River Processing Plant supports Matador’s exploration and development activities in the Delaware Basin and is expected to gather and process natural gas from Matador’s Stateline asset area and from the Stebbins area and surrounding leaseholds in the southern portion of its Arrowhead asset area (the “Greater Stebbins Area”). The Black River Processing Plant currently processes natural gas from the Company’s Rustler Breaks asset area and also provides natural gas processing services for a number of other San Mateo customers in the area. Matador has also secured firm transportation via pipeline and fractionation for all anticipated natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and firm transportation via pipeline for all residue natural gas volumes, including those attributable to the newly increased inlet capacity, delivered at the tailgate of the Black River Processing Plant.

Matador is also pleased to announce that San Mateo is nearing completion on the construction of approximately 24 miles of large diameter natural gas gathering pipelines between the Black River Processing Plant and the Company’s Stateline asset area, as well as approximately 19 miles of large diameter natural gas gathering pipelines between the Black River Processing Plant and the Greater Stebbins Area. In addition, San Mateo is nearing completion on the construction of approximately 19 miles of various diameter crude oil pipelines from certain points of origin in Eddy County to the existing San Mateo interconnect with Plains Pipeline, L.P. in Eddy County. These various pipelines are expected to be placed in service at various times from early to mid-September 2020.

A sum of 1766004 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.98M shares. Matador Resources Company shares reached a high of $9.735 and dropped to a low of $9.20 until finishing in the latest session at $9.51.

The one-year MTDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.92. The average equity rating for MTDR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Matador Resources Company [MTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $12.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Matador Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Matador Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MTDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Company is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MTDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, MTDR shares gained by 5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 304.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.06, while it was recorded at 9.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matador Resources Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matador Resources Company [MTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.21 and a Gross Margin at +35.00. Matador Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for MTDR is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.37. Additionally, MTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] managed to generate an average of $288,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Matador Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MTDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matador Resources Company posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Company go to 10.40%.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $985 million, or 92.00% of MTDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,607,600, which is approximately 22.237% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,702,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.29 million in MTDR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $70.35 million in MTDR stock with ownership of nearly -0.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matador Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR] by around 19,374,647 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 20,593,226 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 63,558,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,526,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTDR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,460,984 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,732,053 shares during the same period.