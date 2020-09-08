Gogo Inc. [GOGO] Revenue clocked in at $703.60 million, up 56.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] price surged by 4.15 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Gogo Announces Entry into Agreement to Sell its Commercial Aviation Business to Intelsat for $400 Million in Cash.

Enhances Financial Flexibility and Positions Gogo to Accelerate Growth in Profitable Business Aviation Segment.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) (“Gogo”) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Commercial Aviation (CA) business to Intelsat S.A. (OTC: INTEQ) (“Intelsat”) for $400 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

A sum of 19163819 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.59M shares. Gogo Inc. shares reached a high of $10.68 and dropped to a low of $9.3121 until finishing in the latest session at $10.04.

The one-year GOGO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -58.61. The average equity rating for GOGO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gogo Inc. [GOGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. On April 18, 2019, analysts increased their price target for GOGO shares from 4.25 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17.

GOGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 100.80. With this latest performance, GOGO shares gained by 206.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 261.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.43 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gogo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc. [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.39 and a Gross Margin at +29.58. Gogo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.47.

Return on Total Capital for GOGO is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.99. Additionally, GOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 150.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gogo Inc. [GOGO] managed to generate an average of -$130,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GOGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gogo Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $417 million, or 49.00% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,726,814, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,426,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.45 million in GOGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.05 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly 6.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 6,399,532 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 11,048,572 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 24,068,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,516,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,107,324 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,063,858 shares during the same period.