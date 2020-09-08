Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock Upgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $80

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] jumped around 0.91 points on Friday, while shares priced at $74.21 at the close of the session, up 1.24%. The company report on September 4, 2020 that Fortive to Present at the Vertical Research Partners 11th Annual Global Industrials Conference.

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lico and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the Vertical Research Partners 11th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Fortive Corporation stock is now -2.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTV Stock saw the intraday high of $75.05 and lowest of $73.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.61, which means current price is +98.90% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, FTV reached a trading volume of 3440440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortive Corporation [FTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $80.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on FTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 18.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has FTV stock performed recently?

Fortive Corporation [FTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, FTV shares gained by 4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.91 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.00, while it was recorded at 73.51 for the last single week of trading, and 68.09 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +50.49. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.91.

Return on Total Capital for FTV is now 9.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.57. Additionally, FTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] managed to generate an average of $29,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Fortive Corporation [FTV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortive Corporation posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 4.49%.

Insider trade positions for Fortive Corporation [FTV]

There are presently around $22,069 million, or 90.20% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 47,985,865, which is approximately 5.018% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,802,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in FTV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.71 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly 1.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 305 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 28,657,518 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 15,894,052 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 252,828,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,379,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,607,038 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,113,651 shares during the same period.