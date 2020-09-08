For Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA], Needham sees a drop to $15. What next?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.72 at the close of the session, up 2.64%. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Akebia Therapeutics Announces Top-Line Results from its PRO2TECT Global Phase 3 Program of Vadadustat for Treatment of Anemia Due to Chronic Kidney Disease in Adult Patients Not on Dialysis.

– PRO2TECT achieves primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints.

– PRO2TECT does not meet primary safety MACE endpoint.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -56.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AKBA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.85 and lowest of $2.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.71, which means current price is +10.57% above from all time high which was touched on 07/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 33488963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]?

Needham have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $19 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $21, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

How has AKBA stock performed recently?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -73.54. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -75.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.50 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.10, while it was recorded at 7.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.08 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.46 and a Gross Margin at +56.61. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.48.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -49.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.44. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$776,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKBA.

Insider trade positions for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

There are presently around $302 million, or 80.20% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 15,000,000, which is approximately -14.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,363,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.91 million in AKBA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.91 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly 24.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 27,739,468 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 9,199,753 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 73,972,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,911,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,815,119 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,456,077 shares during the same period.