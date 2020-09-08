FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC] Is Currently 1.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [NASDAQ: FTAC] traded at a high on 09/04/20, posting a 1.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.39. The company report on August 3, 2020 that NOTICE – IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqGS – CFFA), FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NasdaqCM – FTAC), DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NasdaqGS – DPHC).

Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 877-534-2590. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQGS:CFFA).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1193882 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III stands at 1.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.12%.

The market cap for FTAC stock reached $363.23 million, with 44.29 million shares outstanding and 25.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 325.77K shares, FTAC reached a trading volume of 1193882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has FTAC stock performed recently?

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, FTAC shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.29 for the last 200 days.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FTAC is now -0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC] managed to generate an average of $2,137,960 per employee.FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]

There are presently around $234 million, or 73.90% of FTAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTAC stocks are: MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 2,700,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.34% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,200,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.86 million in FTAC stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $17.99 million in FTAC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [NASDAQ:FTAC] by around 4,532,307 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 3,559,320 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,410,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,501,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTAC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,322,844 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,517,925 shares during the same period.