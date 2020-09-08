Wednesday, September 9, 2020
type here...
Companies

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC] Is Currently 1.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Companies

Piper Sandler slashes price target on NantKwest Inc. [NK] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
NantKwest Inc. loss -8.63% or -0.63 points to close at $6.67 with a heavy trading volume of 1320929 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Finance

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Stock trading around $3.75 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Riot Blockchain Inc. jumped around 0.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.75 at the close of the session, up 7.14%. Riot...
Read more
Finance

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] Stock trading around $5.15 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Clovis Oncology Inc. closed the trading session at $5.15 on 09/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.77,...
Read more
Companies

why MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.71

Misty Lee - 0
MSG Networks Inc. loss -1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $9.58 price per share at the time. The company report on August...
Read more

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [NASDAQ: FTAC] traded at a high on 09/04/20, posting a 1.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.39. The company report on August 3, 2020 that NOTICE – IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqGS – CFFA), FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NasdaqCM – FTAC), DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NasdaqGS – DPHC).

Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 877-534-2590. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQGS:CFFA).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1193882 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III stands at 1.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.12%.

The market cap for FTAC stock reached $363.23 million, with 44.29 million shares outstanding and 25.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 325.77K shares, FTAC reached a trading volume of 1193882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has FTAC stock performed recently?

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, FTAC shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.29 for the last 200 days.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FTAC is now -0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC] managed to generate an average of $2,137,960 per employee.FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [FTAC]

There are presently around $234 million, or 73.90% of FTAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTAC stocks are: MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 2,700,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.34% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,200,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.86 million in FTAC stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $17.99 million in FTAC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III [NASDAQ:FTAC] by around 4,532,307 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 3,559,320 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,410,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,501,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTAC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,322,844 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,517,925 shares during the same period.

Previous articleIronwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] moved up 1.40: Why It’s Important
Next articleNational Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] Revenue clocked in at $7.79 billion, down -51.50% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Companies

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] Is Currently -0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Starwood Property Trust Inc. traded at a low on 09/04/20, posting a -0.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.63....
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Pfizer Inc. [PFE] reaches 202.27B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Pfizer Inc. slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $36.36 at the close of the session, down -0.11%. The company...
Read more
Companies

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock Upgrade by Atlantic Equities analyst, price target now $115

Edison Baldwin - 0
AbbVie Inc. traded at a low on 09/04/20, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $91.87. The company...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. [LMPX] is -1.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. gained 31.69% on the last trading session, reaching $17.66 price per share at the time. LMP Automotive Holdings Inc....
Read more
Finance

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] Revenue clocked in at $3.88 billion, down -60.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Noble Energy Inc. plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.905 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] Is Currently -0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Starwood Property Trust Inc. traded at a low on 09/04/20, posting a -0.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.63....
Read more
Market

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV [HCAC] moved down -0.19: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV price plunged by -0.19 percent to reach at -$0.02. A sum of 1352570 shares traded at recent session...
Read more
Industry

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Stock trading around $3.65 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. loss -0.14% or -0.01 points to close at $3.65 with a heavy trading volume of 8500483 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. [LMPX] is -1.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. gained 31.69% on the last trading session, reaching $17.66 price per share at the time. LMP Automotive Holdings Inc....
Read more
Finance

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] Revenue clocked in at $3.88 billion, down -60.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Noble Energy Inc. plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.905 during the day while...
Read more

Popular Category