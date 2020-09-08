Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain 150.00% so far this year. What now?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.99%. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Carrier CEO and CFO to Participate in 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Gitlin and Chief Financial Officer Tim McLevish will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

The one-year Carrier Global Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.24. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.40 billion, with 866.20 million shares outstanding and 866.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, CARR stock reached a trading volume of 4250153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $28.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 34.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.92 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.33, while it was recorded at 30.05 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Carrier Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.38 and a Gross Margin at +29.32. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.37.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 16.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $40,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to -7.60%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Insider Position Details

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 967 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 718,141,602 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 208,048 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 6,298,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 724,648,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 954 new institutional investments in for a total of 617,560,308 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 158,176 shares during the same period.