The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Revenue clocked in at $70.95 billion, up 10.70% YTD: What’s Next?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] slipped around -2.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $138.26 at the close of the session, down -1.60%. The company report on September 3, 2020 that P&G To Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 10.

Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be a featured speaker at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 8:40 A.M. ET (Eastern Time).

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com beginning at 8:40 A.M. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

The Procter & Gamble Company stock is now 10.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PG Stock saw the intraday high of $141.70 and lowest of $137.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 141.44, which means current price is +46.56% above from all time high which was touched on 09/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 7247454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $129.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $119 to $117. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 52.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PG stock performed recently?

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.12 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.81, while it was recorded at 138.81 for the last single week of trading, and 121.99 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +51.18. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.05.

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Procter & Gamble Company posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 7.72%.

Insider trade positions for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $221,348 million, or 65.60% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 223,118,903, which is approximately -2.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 164,626,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.76 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.13 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -1.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,259 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 92,260,586 shares. Additionally, 1,232 investors decreased positions by around 95,628,807 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 1,413,068,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,600,957,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,838,053 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,546,874 shares during the same period.