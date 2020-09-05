Mizuho lifts Fiserv Inc. [FISV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.68%. The company report on September 1, 2020 that “Alexa, Pay for Gas” Goes Live Nationwide.

Amazon, ExxonMobil and Fiserv join to deliver voice-enabled commerce experience at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil locations .

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, alongside Amazon and ExxonMobil, announced today that “Alexa, pay for gas” is now live at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations in the United States. Beginning today, consumers with Alexa-enabled vehicles, devices like Echo Auto, or the Alexa app on smartphones can simply say, pay and be on their way when they fuel up at an Exxon or Mobil station.

Over the last 12 months, FISV stock dropped by -7.40%. The one-year Fiserv Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.74. The average equity rating for FISV stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $66.63 billion, with 670.00 million shares outstanding and 560.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, FISV stock reached a trading volume of 6111642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $125.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 21.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.28, while it was recorded at 100.58 for the last single week of trading, and 105.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiserv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 5.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.66. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $20,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FISV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 17.22%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,626 million, or 94.70% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 110,425,667, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 57,445,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.78 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.66 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -1.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 559 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 46,886,758 shares. Additionally, 568 investors decreased positions by around 55,004,388 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 520,263,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 622,154,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,196,868 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,345,710 shares during the same period.