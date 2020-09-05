Black Knight Inc. [BKI] gain 26.74% so far this year. What now?

Black Knight Inc. [NYSE: BKI] price plunged by -4.42 percent to reach at -$3.78. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Black Knight Acquires DocVerify, Accelerating Expansion of Fully Digital, Contactless End-to-End Real Estate and Mortgage Solutions.

Trusted Digital Document Verification Becomes Key Component of Black Knight’s Digital Close Platform.

– The addition of DocVerify accelerates Black Knight’s ability to support the widespread use of eNotary and eVault software across multiple industries.

A sum of 890199 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 780.50K shares. Black Knight Inc. shares reached a high of $85.16 and dropped to a low of $80.76 until finishing in the latest session at $81.72.

The one-year BKI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.9. The average equity rating for BKI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Black Knight Inc. [BKI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKI shares is $88.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Black Knight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Black Knight Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Knight Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKI in the course of the last twelve months was 30.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BKI Stock Performance Analysis:

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, BKI shares gained by 7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.18 for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.24, while it was recorded at 84.22 for the last single week of trading, and 69.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Black Knight Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Black Knight Inc. [BKI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.06 and a Gross Margin at +25.06. Black Knight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.24.

Return on Total Capital for BKI is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Black Knight Inc. [BKI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.71. Additionally, BKI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Knight Inc. [BKI] managed to generate an average of $22,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Black Knight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BKI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Black Knight Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Knight Inc. go to 9.30%.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,652 million, or 92.40% of BKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,658,087, which is approximately 5.172% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,236,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in BKI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 billion in BKI stock with ownership of nearly 2.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Black Knight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Black Knight Inc. [NYSE:BKI] by around 13,550,122 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 7,007,930 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 122,029,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,587,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKI stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,510,020 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 191,893 shares during the same period.