Argus slashes price target on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] – find out why.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [NYSE: J] slipped around -2.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $91.00 at the close of the session, down -2.27%. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Jacobs Secures Place on Highways England’s Technical Advisor Framework.

Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been awarded a place on Highways England’s Technical Advisor (TA) Framework to assist in the development, design and construction of capital road projects in the Roads Investment Strategy (RIS) 2, the strategy for investment in and management of the strategic road network in England.

Highways England has appointed Jacobs to Lot 4 (South West and Midlands) of the Regional Delivery Partnership TA Framework. With investments totaling more than $1.27 billion (£1 billion) over the six-year framework, it is hoped that the road schemes in the framework will boost the economy and make the network safer and more reliable.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stock is now 1.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. J Stock saw the intraday high of $93.43 and lowest of $90.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.00, which means current price is +53.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 803.96K shares, J reached a trading volume of 1208344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for J shares is $104.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on J stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus dropped their target price from $116 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for J stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for J in the course of the last twelve months was 3805.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has J stock performed recently?

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, J shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for J stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.89 for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.61, while it was recorded at 91.06 for the last single week of trading, and 86.85 for the last 200 days.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +18.51. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.29.

Return on Total Capital for J is now 8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.52. Additionally, J Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] managed to generate an average of $6,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. posted 1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for J. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. go to 10.46%.

Insider trade positions for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]

There are presently around $10,702 million, or 91.40% of J stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of J stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,908,764, which is approximately -5.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,895,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $809.45 million in J stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $754.2 million in J stock with ownership of nearly -3.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [NYSE:J] by around 7,795,638 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 10,915,477 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 98,897,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,608,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. J stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,120,432 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,751 shares during the same period.