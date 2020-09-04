Yelp Inc. [YELP] Stock trading around $23.16 per share: What’s Next?

Yelp Inc. [NYSE: YELP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.39% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.86%. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Yelp Announces New Hiring Experience for Home and Local Services.

Users can seamlessly request quotes with detailed project descriptions and schedule consultations, while Nearby Jobs lets professionals pick the projects they want.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, is building on the success of its Request-A-Quote product by evolving it into a seamless end-to-end hiring experience for home, local, automotive and professional services. As part of the new hiring experience, Yelp is expanding and revamping new guided questionnaires for Request-A-Quote to an additional 100 business categories in the coming months to help better match the right professionals with the most relevant projects, as well as giving consumers and businesses an easy way to schedule appointments right from the Yelp platform. Yelp is also introducing Nearby Jobs, a new paid product that gives professionals an effective way to proactively grow their business and get in front of more people looking to hire pros like them. The new experience is part of Yelp’s modernized new design, which makes connecting people with the right provider easier than ever.

Over the last 12 months, YELP stock dropped by -29.48%. The one-year Yelp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.6. The average equity rating for YELP stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.66 billion, with 72.41 million shares outstanding and 70.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, YELP stock reached a trading volume of 1172951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yelp Inc. [YELP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELP shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Yelp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $33 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Yelp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $35, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on YELP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yelp Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for YELP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

YELP Stock Performance Analysis:

Yelp Inc. [YELP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, YELP shares dropped by -10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Yelp Inc. [YELP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.38, while it was recorded at 23.32 for the last single week of trading, and 26.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yelp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yelp Inc. [YELP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.50 and a Gross Margin at +87.78. Yelp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.03.

Return on Total Capital for YELP is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yelp Inc. [YELP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.76. Additionally, YELP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yelp Inc. [YELP] managed to generate an average of $6,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Yelp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

YELP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yelp Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YELP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yelp Inc. go to -5.50%.

Yelp Inc. [YELP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,628 million, or 99.30% of YELP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YELP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,279,028, which is approximately -1.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,497,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.47 million in YELP stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $119.3 million in YELP stock with ownership of nearly -8.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yelp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Yelp Inc. [NYSE:YELP] by around 11,499,590 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 8,170,383 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 50,625,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,295,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YELP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,707,435 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,744,774 shares during the same period.