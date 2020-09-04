why Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.02

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.18%. The company report on August 28, 2020 that Pinterest Announces Termination of Future Lease Contract.

Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS) announces that it has terminated its lease for approximately 490,000 square feet of office space to be constructed near its current headquarters campus in San Francisco, California. Instead, the company’s present plan is to continue to lease its current buildings in downtown San Francisco and remain an active member of the local community.

This action is intended to support a more diverse and geographically distributed workforce at Pinterest. “As we analyze how our workplace will change in a post-COVID world, we are specifically rethinking where future employees could be based,” said Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations of Pinterest. “A more distributed workforce will give us the opportunity to hire people from a wider range of backgrounds and experiences.”.

Over the last 12 months, PINS stock rose by 14.94%. The one-year Pinterest Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.94. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.06 billion, with 586.74 million shares outstanding and 459.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.17M shares, PINS stock reached a trading volume of 16614892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $37.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $34 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $42, while UBS kept a Buy rating on PINS stock. On August 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PINS shares from 22 to 44.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 4578.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.80.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.98 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.99, while it was recorded at 37.05 for the last single week of trading, and 21.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.59. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.13.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -85.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.87. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$614,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

PINS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,809 million, or 72.00% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,134,965, which is approximately 30.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 18,877,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $678.26 million in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $601.41 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 153.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 106,828,773 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 54,843,929 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 166,991,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,664,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,826,786 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 13,724,586 shares during the same period.