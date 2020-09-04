why Biogen Inc. [BIIB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $305.39

Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ: BIIB] jumped around 5.85 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $285.60 at the close of the session, up 2.09%. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Biogen Canada investment in newborn screening study underlines commitment to research in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ – As pioneers in neuroscience, with a deep commitment to furthering research for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and the SMA community we proudly serve, Biogen Canada Inc. has invested in a newborn screening study at CHEO, a pediatric health and research centre in Ottawa, to evaluate the impact of adding testing for SMA to Ontario’s newborn screening protocol.

Newborn screening would help with early detection of the potentially fatal genetic condition and allow for intervention in the first few weeks of life when it can be most impactful. Over a year, it is projected that approximately 15 babies in Ontario could be identified through the SMA screening program and referred to specialized centres for follow-up.i .

Biogen Inc. stock is now -3.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIIB Stock saw the intraday high of $288.03 and lowest of $280.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 374.99, which means current price is +10.87% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, BIIB reached a trading volume of 1034090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biogen Inc. [BIIB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIIB shares is $305.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIIB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Biogen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $303 to $273. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Biogen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $370 to $280, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on BIIB stock. On June 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BIIB shares from 360 to 297.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biogen Inc. is set at 6.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIIB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has BIIB stock performed recently?

Biogen Inc. [BIIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, BIIB shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Biogen Inc. [BIIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 278.90, while it was recorded at 282.74 for the last single week of trading, and 296.39 for the last 200 days.

Biogen Inc. [BIIB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biogen Inc. [BIIB] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.85 and a Gross Margin at +80.97. Biogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.32.

Return on Total Capital for BIIB is now 30.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biogen Inc. [BIIB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.27. Additionally, BIIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biogen Inc. [BIIB] managed to generate an average of $795,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Biogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Biogen Inc. [BIIB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biogen Inc. posted 9.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 8.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biogen Inc. go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Biogen Inc. [BIIB]

There are presently around $38,898 million, or 87.90% of BIIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIIB stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 15,631,932, which is approximately -2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,599,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.17 billion in BIIB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.68 billion in BIIB stock with ownership of nearly -9.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ:BIIB] by around 9,121,904 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 18,403,951 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 108,671,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,197,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIIB stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 860,354 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 1,648,099 shares during the same period.