why Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.83

Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ: AMBA] traded at a low on 09/03/20, posting a -10.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.09.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2414393 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ambarella Inc. stands at 8.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.65%.

The market cap for AMBA stock reached $1.63 billion, with 34.08 million shares outstanding and 32.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 543.78K shares, AMBA reached a trading volume of 2414393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBA shares is $59.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Ambarella Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $65 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Ambarella Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on AMBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambarella Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMBA in the course of the last twelve months was 40.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.50.

How has AMBA stock performed recently?

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, AMBA shares gained by 8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.27, while it was recorded at 53.68 for the last single week of trading, and 53.01 for the last 200 days.

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.71 and a Gross Margin at +55.51. Ambarella Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.58.

Return on Total Capital for AMBA is now -11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.27. Additionally, AMBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] managed to generate an average of -$58,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Ambarella Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Earnings analysis for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambarella Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambarella Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]

There are presently around $1,265 million, or 77.10% of AMBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,118,324, which is approximately 4.311% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,850,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.76 million in AMBA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $78.97 million in AMBA stock with ownership of nearly 5.338% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ambarella Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ:AMBA] by around 3,167,110 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 3,915,788 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 18,178,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,261,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,085,995 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,420,638 shares during the same period.