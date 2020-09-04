VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] Revenue clocked in at $302.60 million, up 75.80% YTD: What’s Next?

VirnetX Holding Corp [NYSE: VHC] price surged by 3.99 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on July 17, 2020 that VirnetX Announces Voluntary Transfer Listing of its Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange.

VirnetX™ Holding Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN: VHC) (the “Company”, “VirnetX”), an Internet security software and technology company, announced today that it has voluntarily chosen to transfer the listing of its common stock from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”).

VirnetX anticipates its common stock will begin trading on the NYSE (under its current ticker symbol “VHC”) at the commencement of trading on July 22, 2020, and that its common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “VHC” until the closing of trading on July 21, 2020.

A sum of 3131376 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 604.87K shares. VirnetX Holding Corp shares reached a high of $5.90 and dropped to a low of $4.95 until finishing in the latest session at $5.73.

Guru’s Opinion on VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC]:

Gilford Securities have made an estimate for VirnetX Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2014. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2012, representing the official price target for VirnetX Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on VHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VirnetX Holding Corp is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for VHC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.50.

VHC Stock Performance Analysis:

VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.83. With this latest performance, VHC shares gained by 4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VirnetX Holding Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -23135.29. VirnetX Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22564.71.

Return on Total Capital for VHC is now -253.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -247.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -247.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -199.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] managed to generate an average of -$959,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VirnetX Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

VHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VirnetX Holding Corp go to 15.00%.

VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116 million, or 28.80% of VHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,525,588, which is approximately 5.17% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,310,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.97 million in VHC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.72 million in VHC stock with ownership of nearly 47.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VirnetX Holding Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in VirnetX Holding Corp [NYSE:VHC] by around 3,473,872 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,070,407 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 15,660,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,204,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VHC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,122,327 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 220,194 shares during the same period.