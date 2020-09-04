Friday, September 4, 2020
United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] moved up 1.92: Why It’s Important

By Misty Lee

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] closed the trading session at $165.78 on 09/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $162.20, while the highest price level was $166.20. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Ware2Go Integrates With Google to Deliver ‘Free and Fast’ Shipping Commitments to Online Shoppers.

New Integration Enables Merchants to Dynamically Display Delivery Promises to Google Shopping Users, Driving Conversions, Revenue and Ad Efficiency.

Ware2Go, a UPS (NYSE:UPS) company that helps merchants simplify fast delivery to customers, today announced a new e-commerce partnership and integration with Google Shopping. The integration will dynamically display free, fast delivery promises within merchants’ Google ads, based on real-time inventory availability across Ware2Go’s fulfillment network. These annotations will help merchants optimize ad efficiency using Google Shopping, driving revenue by advertising free, fast shipping offers much earlier in the buyer’s journey, including at the point of initial product research via Google Search.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.62 percent and weekly performance of 4.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 78.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 60.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 3767111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $145.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $101 to $114. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $85, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Underperform rating on UPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 93.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

UPS stock trade performance evaluation

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 14.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.02 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.96, while it was recorded at 162.92 for the last single week of trading, and 112.60 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +21.77. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 27.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 141.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 862.17. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 741.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $8,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service Inc. posted 2.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 5.90%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 838 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 30,067,528 shares. Additionally, 725 investors decreased positions by around 19,669,587 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 441,494,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,231,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,463,332 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,297,716 shares during the same period.

Previous articlewhy Biogen Inc. [BIIB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $305.39
Next articleStratasys Ltd. [SSYS] Is Currently 1.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

