Under Armour Inc. [UA] is -51.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore Joins Under Armour Board of Directors.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that Wes Moore has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective October 1, 2020. Moore, 41, is CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, a top poverty-fighting nonprofit that finances over 500 organizations on the front lines serving children, families, and communities. As a significant philanthropic force in New York City and across the country, the Robin Hood Foundation has distributed over $3 billion to organizations that address disparities in education, housing, food insecurity, health, and workforce development. Under Moore’s leadership, the Robin Hood Foundation has centered community voice in its grantmaking and a commitment to racial justice in all of the organization’s activities.

“As we continue to integrate purpose into every aspect of our business, I am thrilled to partner with Wes to help guide the future of our brand, bring new communities into our UA family, and elevate our values to a global audience. Wes is a strategic thinker and dynamic leader whose unique expertise at the cutting-edge of finance, technology, and philanthropy will prove invaluable for Under Armour,” said Kevin Plank, executive chairman & brand chief of Under Armour. “We look forward to growing our brand and engaging Wes’s exceptional leadership qualities as we deepen our involvement in Baltimore and communities around the world.”.

A sum of 4143309 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.39M shares. Under Armour Inc. shares reached a high of $9.67 and dropped to a low of $9.35 until finishing in the latest session at $9.38.

The one-year UA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.52. The average equity rating for UA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99.

UA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.16, while it was recorded at 9.18 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.

UA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,529 million, or 74.44% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 28,987,984, which is approximately 29.905% of the company’s market cap and around 15.29% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,518,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.6 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $138.2 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 39.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 46,781,802 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 32,338,814 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 83,937,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,058,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,242,783 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 21,755,604 shares during the same period.