The Mosaic Company [MOS] Is Currently -2.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] loss -2.17% on the last trading session, reaching $18.48 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2020 that The Mosaic Company: Mosaic to Host a Series of Analyst Presentations.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has announced that company executives will be hosting a series of virtual Analyst Presentations to discuss its strategy, business unit performance and outlook through 2023. The first installment will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 9:00am ET and will focus on two of the company’s six strategic focus areas: North American Transformation and Driving Functional Collaboration and Efficiency.

This event will be webcast live, and participants can register for the event on the Company’s website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. Questions should be directed to Mosaic’s Investor Relations Department via e-mail at investor@msoaicco.com. Replays of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website following the event.

The Mosaic Company represents 379.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.82 billion with the latest information. MOS stock price has been found in the range of $18.24 to $19.028.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 3454349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $20.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $12 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

Trading performance analysis for MOS stock

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.40 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.24, while it was recorded at 18.64 for the last single week of trading, and 15.43 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.65 and a Gross Margin at +9.63. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.98.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.35. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of -$84,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Mosaic Company posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $5,271 million, or 79.90% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,043,639, which is approximately 4.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,241,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.42 million in MOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $390.32 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 7.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 30,056,516 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 30,778,228 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 224,370,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,205,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,994,808 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,108,131 shares during the same period.