Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] – find out why.

The Michaels Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: MIK] loss -13.62% on the last trading session, reaching $9.70 price per share at the time. The company report on September 3, 2020 that The Michaels Companies Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2020 ended August 1, 2020.

Ashley Buchanan, Michaels Chief Executive Officer commented, “Michaels strong second quarter results are a testament to the solid execution of our team in an unprecedented environment. We saw strong demand and customer engagement across our stores, and the multiple omnichannel touchpoints we introduced over the past few months. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on serving our customers and executing to the pillars that underpin our Maker strategy: strengthening our retail foundation, modernizing our omnichannel experience and establishing our position as the Expert for the Maker.”.

The Michaels Companies Inc. represents 146.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.39 billion with the latest information. MIK stock price has been found in the range of $8.36 to $10.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, MIK reached a trading volume of 15931875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIK shares is $4.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIK stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Michaels Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Michaels Companies Inc. stock. On January 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MIK shares from 7 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Michaels Companies Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MIK stock

The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.19. With this latest performance, MIK shares gained by 22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.04, while it was recorded at 10.96 for the last single week of trading, and 5.61 for the last 200 days.

The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +36.91. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.37.

Return on Total Capital for MIK is now 28.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.08. Additionally, MIK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 150.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] managed to generate an average of $6,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 109.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.70.The Michaels Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Michaels Companies Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIK.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]

There are presently around $1,552 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIK stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 52,798,929, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, holding 20,393,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.82 million in MIK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $118.18 million in MIK stock with ownership of nearly 1.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Michaels Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in The Michaels Companies Inc. [NASDAQ:MIK] by around 18,422,270 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 17,516,561 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 124,081,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,020,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIK stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,339,157 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 11,953,986 shares during the same period.