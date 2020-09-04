SunTrust Upgrade Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] price surged by 1.04 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Aimco Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today second quarter results for 2020.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Considine comments: “The second quarter 2020 economic contraction was the most abrupt and most severe in US history. The resilient Aimco business absorbed the financial blow and is now recovering from the shock of the pandemic and the ‘lockdown’ of the economy. In mid-March, the pace of Aimco leasing was cut in half. Ten weeks later at the end of May, we were behind plan by 1,000 new leases. In June and July, increased demand and excellent work by our site teams produced about 325 leases above plan, leaving a year-to-date shortfall of 675. We are at or near the bottom in monthly Average Daily Occupancy. Notwithstanding all that has happened, at the bottom line, our first half results met our pre-crisis expectations.”.

A sum of 1226080 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Apartment Investment and Management Company shares reached a high of $38.09 and dropped to a low of $36.775 until finishing in the latest session at $37.06.

The one-year AIV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.81. The average equity rating for AIV stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIV shares is $40.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on AIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIV in the course of the last twelve months was 41.31.

AIV Stock Performance Analysis:

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, AIV shares gained by 1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.88, while it was recorded at 36.43 for the last single week of trading, and 42.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apartment Investment and Management Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.79.

Return on Total Capital for AIV is now -0.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.25. Additionally, AIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] managed to generate an average of $498,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

AIV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apartment Investment and Management Company posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,595 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,800,452, which is approximately -3.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 14,084,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $521.96 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $459.42 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly -2.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 15,081,500 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 14,758,401 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 121,141,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,981,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,722,592 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,704,461 shares during the same period.