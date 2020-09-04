SunTrust lifts RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] closed the trading session at $9.66 on 09/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.58, while the highest price level was $10.06.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.49 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, RLJ reached to a volume of 1134464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $10.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for RLJ Lodging Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on RLJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.49.

RLJ stock trade performance evaluation

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, RLJ shares gained by 14.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.22 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.92, while it was recorded at 9.65 for the last single week of trading, and 11.66 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.01 and a Gross Margin at +19.04. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Total Capital for RLJ is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.35. Additionally, RLJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] managed to generate an average of $1,469,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RLJ Lodging Trust posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ Lodging Trust go to -9.10%.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,488 million, or 94.50% of RLJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,656,168, which is approximately -5.972% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,306,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.82 million in RLJ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $195.58 million in RLJ stock with ownership of nearly -9.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLJ Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ] by around 28,282,376 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 27,910,303 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 97,860,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,053,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLJ stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,323,544 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 7,994,728 shares during the same period.