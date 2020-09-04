SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Revenue clocked in at $1.88 billion, up 119.70% YTD: What’s Next?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] loss -6.89% or -0.83 points to close at $11.22 with a heavy trading volume of 5474822 shares. The company report on September 2, 2020 that SunPower to Host Virtual Capital Markets Event on Sept. 10, 2020.

Event to be Webcast on SunPower Investor Relations Website.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) will host a virtual capital markets event at 5:30 am, Pacific, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. It will be webcast and can be accessed from SunPower’s website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

It opened the trading session at $12.02, the shares rose to $12.09 and dropped to $10.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPWR points out that the company has recorded 100.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -325.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, SPWR reached to a volume of 5474822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

Trading performance analysis for SPWR stock

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, SPWR shares gained by 49.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.38, while it was recorded at 11.56 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.30 and a Gross Margin at +5.31. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10,769.40. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9,644.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $2,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SunPower Corporation posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunPower Corporation go to -0.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

There are presently around $766 million, or 42.70% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 13,141,467, which is approximately 0.564% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,487,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.89 million in SPWR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $99.05 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly 17.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 7,498,963 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,633,144 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 51,171,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,303,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,071,673 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,455,277 shares during the same period.