Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Stock trading around $86.48 per share: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] plunged by -$1.87 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $88.98 during the day while it closed the day at $86.48. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Starbucks to Participate at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today announced that Patrick Grismer, chief financial officer, will participate at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The event will be webcast and can be accessed on the company’s website at investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website through Friday, October 16, 2020.

Starbucks Corporation stock has also gained 3.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBUX stock has inclined by 5.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.79% and lost -1.64% year-on date.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $99.20 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.26M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 10996726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $82.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $78, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on SBUX stock. On June 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SBUX shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.88 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.21, while it was recorded at 86.07 for the last single week of trading, and 79.10 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.73 and a Gross Margin at +21.62. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.58.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 49.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.02. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 224.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 2.71%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $70,804 million, or 70.90% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,002,442, which is approximately 0.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,535,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.31 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.39 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -1.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,077 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 69,032,206 shares. Additionally, 817 investors decreased positions by around 69,005,922 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 680,690,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 818,728,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,063,765 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 14,825,497 shares during the same period.