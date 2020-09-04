Robert W. Baird Initiated Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.78%. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Beyond Meat® Introduces a Whole New Way to Shop Beyond With Launch of New E-Commerce Site.

Beyond Meat, the #1 selling brand in all refrigerated plant-based meat, is available at 26,000 retail locations nationwide and now via new direct-to-consumer platform.

Over the last 12 months, BYND stock dropped by -19.36%. The one-year Beyond Meat Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.89. The average equity rating for BYND stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.17 billion, with 62.10 million shares outstanding and 54.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, BYND stock reached a trading volume of 10795930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $120.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $123 to $141. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on BYND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 6.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

BYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.86 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.07, while it was recorded at 132.32 for the last single week of trading, and 108.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Meat Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.66. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.03. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$26,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

BYND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,606 million, or 32.90% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,419,863, which is approximately 8.988% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,506,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.58 million in BYND stocks shares; and DISCOVERY VALUE FUND, currently with $106.21 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 152.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,224,629 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 4,468,298 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 8,387,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,080,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,248,071 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,295,570 shares during the same period.